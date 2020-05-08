Here to get you up-to-speed on the latest news in the world of Pro Wrestling, here is your morning news update from WNW!

- According to the Wrestling Observer, Vince McMahon is reportedly “very high” on SmackDown superstar, Otis.

Fellow SmackDown superstar and on-screen girlfriend of Otis, Many Rose recently spoke with Sports illustrated and said the following:

"It's hard to get in Vince's office, but I finally got in and I pitched this story," Rose said. "He loved it, he had some ideas, and then Sonya and I had a lot of say in the creative, which was really cool. We were able to write a lot of it. We all worked together, and that's one of the reasons it's worked so well. Everyone's been really passionate about it."

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

- Former Universal Champion, Roman Reigns recently spoke with TMZ about his decision to pull out of WrestleMania 36 and when a return is possible for the “Big Dog”.

Check-out what Reigns had to say, below!

- One half of the AEW Tag-Team Champions, Kenny Omega spoke with Sports Illustrated recently and touched on a number of topics, most notably his future in AEW.

Check-out the full interview, by clicking HERE!

For all of your Pro Wrestling news and needs, be sure to stay with WrestlingNewsWorld.com! You can find me on Twitter (@TattedCJ)!