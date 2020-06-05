Friday Morning News Update (6/5) - Tony Khan Explains Why Hulk Hogan is Banned From AEW Events, AEW Postpones Show in New Jersey, Again and IMPACT Wrestling to Announce Future of World Title, Next Week

Here to bring you up-to-speed in the world of Pro Wrestling...here is your morning news update from WNW!

- Earlier this week, Tony Khan responded to Linda Hogan’s (Hulk Hogan’s ex-wife) tweet about her thoughts on the Black Lives Matter movement. Khan told Linda “You’ve now joined your husband in being banned from all AEW events. Congratulations.”

Khan was then asked why Hulk was also banned from the company’s events and said the following:

"What he said on the tape, long before George Floyd, I've told people I can't work with Hulk Hogan. How can I look my Black friends, football players, employees in the face or myself in the mirror after the things Hulk said and has never given an adequate apology for? He can't blame what he said on tape on the dangers of social media.”

KHan is referring to when Hulk Hogan was caught on tape using several racial slurs back in 2015.

- AEW announced that their Dynamite taping scheduled for Newark, New Jersey which was slated for sometime in July, has been postponed until February 24th, 2021.

The event was originally scheduled to be “Blood and Guts” in March and was pushed back until July due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

- Fight Network has announced the following segments for this Tuesday’s IMPACT Wrestling, which includes the company will address the future of the IMPACT World Championship. Current Champion, Tessa Blanchard lives in Mexico and is unable to travel at this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

