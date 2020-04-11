Friday Night Smackdown Viewership

The first episode of Friday Night Smackdown post Wrestlemania was a fun show that produced some interesting segments. In particular the Bayley and Sasha situation is heating up with Tamina being used to help set up the inevitable Bayley versus Sasha feud.

Then the new Universal Champion Braun Strowman was challenged by Bray Wyatt in another fantastic segment to end the show on a high.

The show averaged 2.3m viewers overall, tied for most watched show in the 18-34 demo and the 18-49 men demo. You can see the full ratings breakdown summary below.