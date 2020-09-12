Friday Night Smackdown Viewership & Ratings (9/11/20)

Last night's editon of Friday Night Smackdown drew an average of 2.261 million viewers which is up from last week's episode that averaged 2.06 million viewers.

1 Gallery 1 Images

The show saw in increase from 2.236 million viewers in the first hour to 2.286 million viewers in the second hour.

The show was headlined with a tag team match featuring Universal Champion Roman Regins and Jey Uso vs Sheamus and King Corbin. This match also marked Roman's first match back on the blue brand in seven months.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!