Speculation is running rampant that Sasha Banks will be backstage at tonight's Smackdown in Glendale, Arizona. It is likely that she will be at the event however it doesn't mean she will be on the show, as it could be just for a conversation with WWE officials. This was first reported by PWInsider and we have since also verified the information.

It appears that Bianca Belair will have a shot at Charlotte however it may not be when you think. Many have speculated that Belair will be added to the NXT Women's Title match at WrestleMania. That does not seem to be the case, instead, it appears she will feud and have a match with Charlotte on the road to WrestleMania.

The Bella twins have been promoted to return this week on Smackdown on a "Moment of Bliss" a promo segment with Alexa Bliss. It was initially advertised as with Bliss and Nikki Cross however the WWE released it's preview for the show tonight and removed Cross's name.



"The Bella Twins are back this Friday night on SmackDown when they return for “A Moment of Bliss” with Alexa Bliss! The former Divas Champions shared last month that they are both pregnant — Brie with her second child with SmackDown Superstar Daniel Bryan and Nikki with her first with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev. What will Nikki & Brie have to say about expecting, and might Little Miss Bliss discover any other juicy news?"