Fuego Del Sol is #AllElite

Fuego Sol Del has been in high demand for the past few months. This past Wednesday it was announced that Fuego will be apart of the new indy wrestling mobile card, WrestleDeck.

Tonight during the debut of AEW Rampage even though he came up short in his TNT Title match against Miro Sammy Guervara came down to the ring and handed him a contract saying that he is officially All Elite.

You can now see Fuego Del Sol as apart of not only the WrestleDeck roster in the mobile game but now as apart of the AEW roster.

