Gerald Brisco Reveals That Vince McMahon Told Him ‘He Is No Longer Needed’ After 36 Years With WWE

WWE Hall of Famer and most recently a talent scout for WWE, Gerald Brisco was furloughed as apart of the company-wide financial cutbacks in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some of the talent has gone elsewhere or came back to the WWE, however, this morning, Brisco revealed that he received a phone call from WWE Chairman, Vince McMahon, who told him that after 36 years with the company, his services were no longer needed.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Brisco mentioned that he still plans to work with the talent in some capacity in the near future.

Be sure to stay with WrestlingNewsWorld.com and (@WNWNews) on Twitter for all of your Pro Wrestling news and needs! You can find me on Twitter (@WNWFaria)!

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!