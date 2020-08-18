Goldberg Reveals WWE Contract Status

WWE Hall of Famer, Bill Goldberg recently appeared on the ‘Pop Culture Show’ podcast, this week where he revealed that he’s under contract with WWE until 2023 and the deal states that he will perform in 2 matches per year throughout the duration of the deal.

Here’s what the former Universal Champion had to say:

“I am contracted with the WWE for the next two years through 2022, '23. I've got two matches per year. I've exhausted my limit this year quite early on April the fifth with WrestleMania under these really weird circumstances. But I've got a couple other extremely interesting projects right on the cusp, but as you guys know in the entertainment business right now everything's on hold unless it's a production of 10 or under pretty much. We got a lot of cool things that people are going to find out about pretty soon. My WWE commitment is still going strong. At 53, I never would've imagined especially after making fun of Flair when he was doing it in his early 40s.”

The former WCW superstar also mentioned that he’s been in Los Angeles filming a spin-off of NCIS: LA, a show that he’s appeared on several times.

