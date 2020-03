On tonight's episode of WWE Backstage, Ryan Satin reported that Rob Gronkowski is close to signing a deal with WWE. As Satin stated it's not clear how Gronk will be used in WWE but could debut on screen in New Orleans on the March 20th episode of Smackdown. Gronkowski first stepped into a WWE ring at WrestleMania 33 during the Andre Battle Royal. Also he is a known close friend of Mojo Rawley who is currently on Monday Night Raw.