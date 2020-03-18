It appears that despite outlets believing WrestleMania will be cancelled that WWE is moving forward and have appointed Rob Gronkowski as the official host. While WWE had moved The Show of Shows from Tampa and to the Performance Center it doesnt mean that the show won't feel huge. It was announced last week on WWE Backstage that Gronk was in negotiation with the WWE and has since signed a deal. Gronkowski announced the news on his official Twitter account.

WWE has also officially announced that WrestleMania will now be a two night event. The show will begin on Saturday and conclude Sunday. There have been talks of WWE potentially moving to this format anyway and now it appears they maybe experimenting with it under these circumstances.