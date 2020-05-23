Hana Kimura - Stardom Wrestler Passes Away At 22

Japanese wrestling promotion Stardom has confirmed that 22-year-old wrestler Hana Kimura has died.

Concerns surrounding the wrestler came about this morning after Kimura posted images that appeared to show self-mutilation accompanied by a disturbing caption.

Hours later, Stardom confirmed her passing in a tweet which stated:

Stardom fans, We are very sorry to report that our Hana Kimura has passed away. Please be respectful and allow some time for things to process, and keep your thoughts and prayers with her family and friends. We appreciate your support during this difficult time.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Kimura, one of the top wrestlers in the promotion, also starred on a Japanese Netflix reality show called “Terrace House” where a recent episode caused fans to turn on her and begin cyber-bullying.

We here at Wrestling News World offer our most sincere condolences to her family and friends during this devastating time