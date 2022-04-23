Happy Corbin vs Madcap Moss Announced For WrestleMania Backlash

WWE announced today that Happy Corbin will face off against Madcap Moss at WrestleMania Backlash.

Following his lost at WrestleMania to Drew McIntyre Happy Corbin is no longer happy. Corbin blames Madcap Moss for his lost and attacks him ending their partnership.

This past Friday on SmackDown after Moss picked up a win over Angel Corbin attacked him and stole the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal Trophy.

Here is the updated match card for next month’s WrestleMania Backlash:

RK-Bro vs The Usos (Tag Team Championship Unification)

Happy Corbin vs Madcap Moss

Edge vs AJ Styles

Cody Rhodes vs Seth Rollins

Charlotte Flair vs Ronda Rousey (SmackDown Women’s Championship “I Quit” match)

