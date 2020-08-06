HHH Challenges Pat McAfee For NXT Takeover Match Against Adam Cole On ESPN Get UP

On ESPN programming this morning Mike Greenberg interviewed NXT head honcho HHH regarding the incident that occurred last night on NXT programming. Pat McAfee and Adam Cole have had a feud going on since Cole went onto Pat's show and they had a blowup. It seemed that they buried the hatchet before the show last night and even tweeted out that they had each moved forward.

However during the Main Event of the show which featured the Undisputed Era challenging Imperium for the tag titles, McAfee and Cole got into it. Cole overheard McAfee talking trash about Cole which broke down into a shove and then McAfee punting Cole in the head. Many officials came out and broke up the incident and kicked McAfee out the building.

HHH would say to Mike Greenberg this morning that he knows that Pat McAfee wants the spotlight and he's always dreamed of being a WWE Superstar. He will have a chance to do that against Adam Cole at NXT Takeover XXX. HHH says he would bet on Adam Cole winning this match and Mike Greenberg would say that he would get ahold of Pat McAfee as soon as possible. It seems like we are getting Cole vs. McAfee at Takeover, is that exciting to you?