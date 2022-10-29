Historic Match Announced for WWE Crown Jewel

Tonight during SmackDown Michael Cole announced that Bianca BelAir will put her RAW Women’s Championship on the line once again against Bayley in a Last Women Standing Match.

This will be the first time ever that a women’s Last Man Standing Match took place in The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

This match comes off the heels of the leader of Damage CTRL, Bayley defeating BelAir in the main event of this week’s Monday Night RAW.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

This feud goes all the way back to Summerslam where Bayley made her surprising return alongside two NXT standouts in Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai.

Bayley lead Kai and Sky to the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship before falling short to BelAir in a first time ever one on one women’s ladder match for the gold at Extreme Rules.

The last time Bayley wrestled in The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia she defeated Lacey Evans to retain the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Who will be the last woman standing holding the gold when the dust settles?

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!