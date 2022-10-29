Skip to main content
Historic Match Announced for WWE Crown Jewel

Historic Match Announced for WWE Crown Jewel

Tonight during SmackDown Michael Cole announced that Bianca BelAir will put her RAW Women’s Championship on the line once again against Bayley in a Last Women Standing Match. 

This will be the first time ever that a women’s Last Man Standing Match took place in The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. 

This match comes off the heels of the leader of Damage CTRL, Bayley defeating BelAir in the main event of this week’s Monday Night RAW. 

This feud goes all the way back to Summerslam where Bayley made her surprising return alongside two NXT standouts in Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai. 

Bayley lead Kai and Sky to the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship before falling short to BelAir in a first time ever one on one women’s ladder match for the gold at Extreme Rules. 

The last time Bayley wrestled in The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia she defeated Lacey Evans to retain the SmackDown Women’s Championship. 

Who will be the last woman standing holding the gold when the dust settles?

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

87AAF391-9E46-4BFB-BFBF-310EFFAF8726
WWE News

Historic Match Announced for WWE Crown Jewel

40039452-BB96-4248-B42A-CB836D31FF05
WWE News

Emma Returns to WWE and Challenged for the Gold

58CF3BEC-894D-4FFF-B0A8-5530D6282462
WWE NXT

WWE NXT: Tag Title Tuesday Results and Recap 10.25.22

E3D37191-91C5-44A2-BAED-12E5420B2734
WWE NXT 2.0

WWE NXT Preview: Tag Title Tuesday 10.25.22

55DD7347-2502-46D4-83B4-E6F11F0661A2
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap 10.24.22

4118150E-81EA-4B79-8500-DF81B056A674
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW Preview 10.24.22

D0AFE0F8-E61F-4E4C-8181-1CA4AE48083F
WWE News

WWE Announces Elimination Chamber 2023 Location

0050AD82-82C3-4A84-9FA7-AC08E1DA3253
WWE NXT

NXT Halloween Havoc 2022 Results and Recap 10.22.22