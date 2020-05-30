If you haven't noticed the hints of mounting tension between Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, something is wrong with you! We all know the battle is coming! The writing is on the walls! If I were on the WWE Creative team, this is how I would book the Sasha vs Bayley match!

When?

No more delays! No more monkey business! The match must happen at SummerSlam! Reports came out this week that WWE is considering dragging out the feud and delaying the inevitable match until after SummerSlam...

BIG MISTAKE!!

Fans have been waiting forever for this clash! If you think about it, this August marks the fifth anniversary of their EPIC match at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn. We want the sequel! The match was originally supposed to take place at WrestleMania but was pushed to SummerSlam. WWE, please stop the madness and make it happen sooner rather than later!

Where?

Although it seems like WWE will have to move SummerSlam to another city, the Sasha and Bayley match needs to happen in Boston as a cinematic match!

For starters, WWE owes Sasha! The last time that she had a headline match in Boston was against Charlotte in 2017 at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, which she lost! Sasha and Bayley's match was postponed to SummerSlam for a reason. It seems only fitting that WWE carries it out in the original city that the event was to take place.

Then, you have the storyline aspect. Bayley has stated multiple times that she's the most dominant champion in SmackDown history. WWE can add another layer to this by having her tell Sasha that she can beat her anywhere at any time. That would leave the door open for Sasha to layout the match on her terms. I'm pretty sure that Banks knows a few places in Boston, that are near and dear to her, where a ring can be set up at.

How?

Last night's episode of Friday Night SmackDown provided the perfect opening! Bayley threw Sasha under the bus once again when she put her in a match with Alexa Bliss. With the win, the duo earned an opportunity next week at the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. I feel a turn coming on! I can see Bayley costing her and Sasha the match. Afterward, I can see Sasha being so frustrated at Bayley and snapping on her. It would be enough to bring The Boss back!

As I said, hopefully, WWE can stop the madness and make this happen sooner rather than later!

