Stun, Owens, Stun (RAW Results 11-25-19)

The party stayed in Chicago as WWE brought the Monday Night RAW fallout show from Survivor Series to Chicago for the final night of 4 straight nights in the city.

Full Results:

- Seth Rollins hosted a "Town Hall" meeting (a jab at a certain Wrestling Reporter, certainly) and told the RAW roster they dropped the ball at Survivor Series (RAW finished 3rd behind Smackdown and NXT). Orton, Charlotte Flair, and Rey Mystery all walked out on him followed by the rest of the roster sans Kevin Owens. Seth called Owens a lazy piece of crap and received a stunner for his efforts. Shortly after, Rollins challenged KO to a match later on RAW.

- Bobby Lashley def Titus O'Niel via DQ. Rusev interfered despite being served a restraining order earlier in the show. Rusev was handcuffed, but broke away and sent Lashley out of the Allstate Arena in a stretcher.

- Authors of Pain def Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins

- Andrade def Akira Tozawa

- Buddy Murphy def a returning, original look Matt Hardy (Check out vintage Matt Hardy below)

- Aj Styles vs Humberto Carrillo ends in a no contest as Carrilo was attacked by the O.C. before the match leading to....

- Rey Mysterio def Ricochet, Drew McIntyre, and Randy Orton to become number 1 contender for the United States Championship leading to...

- Rey Mysterio def AJ Styles to become the new United States Champion

- Kevin Owens calls Seth Rollins a "whiny, insufferable prick" who tries to be what other people want him to be in a backstage promo.

- Asuka def Charlotte

- Erick Rowan def Kyle Roberts (what's in the cage???)

- Kevin Owens def Seth Rollins via disqualification due to interference from Authors of Pain

- AOP did not attack Seth Rollins who ended the show by delivering two stomps to Owens. The crowd booed as this happened.

RAW was completely loaded last night with multiple angles and storyline direction moving forward. What did you think of the show? Did you watch Monday Night RAW? Is Seth Rollins really an insufferable prick?