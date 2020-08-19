Huge SummerSlam Weekend Updates: Sneak Peak At Full WWE ThunderDome Setup & WWE Announces Virtual Meet & Greet Details

First reported by Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso, video footage of a nearly completed ‘WWE ThunderDome’ setup has been released.

According to WNW’s own Thomas Fenton, WWE plans to do a ‘dry-run’ of the ‘ThunderDome’ setup & concept either today or Thursday in preparation for the first live-run of the virtual fan experience, this Friday, LIVE during Friday Night SmackDown.

WWE has also announced a virtual meet & greet which will take place this Saturday, August 22nd through Monday, August 24th where fans can purchase a ticket to have a video chat with WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre, One-half of the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions, SmackDown Women’s Champion, Bayley, Universal Champion, Braun Strowman, NXT Champion, Keith Lee or the Monday Night Messiah, Seth Rollins.

