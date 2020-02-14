Hulk Hogan To Appear On Tonight's Smackdown

Whatcha gonna do when Hulk Hogan and Hulkamania run wild on you this Friday night?

That’s right - the WWE Universe will get to see The Hulkster himself this week on SmackDown! Hogan will appear to discuss his upcoming Hall Of Fame induction as part of the NWO..

The Immortal’s second Hall of Fame induction will come Thursday, April 2, during WrestleMania 36 Week alongside fellow faction members Scott Hall, Kevin Nash and Sean Waltman.

What will The Hulkster have to say less than two months ahead of the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony? Find out by tuning in to SmackDown this Friday night on FOX at 8/7 C!