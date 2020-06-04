Going into Wednesday night, Drake Maverick found himself in a do-or-die situation - Win the NXT Cruiserweight Championship or kiss his WWE career goodbye! Following his release and video on Twitter, Maverick captured the hearts of the WWE Universe with his grit and determination throughout the championship tournament. He didn't win the title, but in the end, Maverick still came out on top!

The final match in the NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament took place during the main event on last night's NXT. For Maverick to succeed, he would have to go through El Hijo del Fantasma. Drake gave it everything he had and would not quit at any cost! At the end of the match, the referee raised his opponent's hands in victory and it seemed as if Drake's dream was over.

As Maverick made his way up the ramp, completely distraught, those in attendance applauded his efforts. Just when you thought the show was over, here comes Triple H! He placed his arm around Maverick and awarded him with a tremendous gift - AN NXT CONTRACT!

That's right, peeps! Drake Maverick earned his job back!

After he signed the contract, Drake reassured Triple H that he wouldn't regret the decision. Maverick proved that any dream or goal is obtainable if you work hard and never give up!

Congratulations and Welcome Back, Drake Maverick!

