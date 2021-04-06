Iron Mike Tyson is Back on Dynamite

It was announced earlier today that boxing legend Iron Mike Tyson will be back on AEW Dynamite this Wednesday.

Tyson first showed up in AEW at Double or Nothing 2020 as he presented the TNT title to the inaugural champion Cody Rhodes. The last time we saw him was in a massive brawl between him along with his posse and The Inner Circle.

Here is the full press release:

2 Gallery 2 Images

With the Inner Circle currently in a feud with The Pinnacle what role will Iron Mike play on Dynamite?