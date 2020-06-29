The RAW women's division has taken quite the hit since Money in the Bank. First, Becky Lynch vacated the RAW Women's Championship because of her pregnancy. Then, news broke this past week that Charlotte Flair would be stepping away for extended leave due to surgery. With two of their biggest stars out of commission, is the RAW women's division on life support?

Life support is a stretch, but the division does need some help!

WWE made the smart decision in giving Asuka a powerhouse opponent for Extreme Rules in the form of one Sasha Banks. Since both RAW and SmackDown are taking place at the Performance Center, it's easier for Banks (and of course Bayley) to work multiple brands.

This shouldn't be the long-term solution though!

The RAW women's division has plenty of superstars in the back that are itching for their spotlight. Some of them like Natalya, Liv Morgan, Lana, and the IIconics have been featured lately. You also have women in the back like Bianca Belair, Ruby Riott, and Shayna Baszler who haven't had a match on RAW in weeks. You can't forget about Asuka's tag team partner, Kairi Sane, and Zelina Vega, who can use some time in the ring as a competitor.

Featuring is one thing. Leading the division and title pictures are another. After Extreme Rules, Asuka will need some strong competition to keep the division going on Monday nights, and no, I am not talking about keeping Nia Jax in the picture.

I have four words for Nia – Back of the line!

This is the perfect opportunity to give the RAW women's division some new life with new faces leading the show. Sasha Banks and Bayley can only do so much. Fans are itching for superstars like Bianca, Liv, Ruby, and even Shayna to get their opportunity. Whoever isn't going after the RAW Women's Championship can team up to go after the women's tag titles (since they can be defended on all three brands).

WWE has the chance to make some magic happen on Monday nights! Let's see if they take advantage of it!

