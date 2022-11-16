Skip to main content
Isla Dawn Made Her NXT Debut on the 11.15.22 Edition of WWE NXT

The main event of tonight’s edition of WWE NXT saw Mandy Rose retain her NXT Women’s Championship against Alba Fyre in a Last Woman’s Standing Match with the help of “The White Witch” Isla Dawn. 

The finish of the match saw Dawn make her surprising NXT debut appearing at the top of the ladder and sending Fyre crashing through the announcer’s table allowing Rose to retain the gold. 

With Dawn now in NXT what does this mean for not only Alba Fyre and Mandy Rose but the rest of the women’s division?

