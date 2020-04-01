Jacksonville Mayor Announces Stay At Home Order- Could Affect AEW

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry will issue a "safer at home" order for Jacksonville, Fl this Friday. This would give AEW a couple of days to tape some content for the upcoming weeks. It is unknown how long this will be in affect for or what the plans are for AEW at this time.



There is rumor that AEW could tape at the Hardy Compound however North Carolina also announced a "Stay at home" order days ago. If the show were to continue there they may be met with backlash.

