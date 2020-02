Jeff Cobb had an incredible year in 2019 in Ring Of Honor and many have wondered what would be next for him when his contract expired on January 1st. Some believed he may head to NXT to be with his good friend Matt Riddle however it appears that he is headed to AEW. In a promo video airing on Dynamite this week it appears that Cobb has signed a deal with All Elite Wrestling.

Let us know your thoughts on Twitter @WNWNews or myself @Awesomephinatic.