Jim Cornette Resigns from NWA

As announced this morning, veteran wrestling commentator Jim Cornette has resigned from his position with the NWA. The announcement from the company is quoted below.

"Effective immediately: Jim Cornette has resigned from the National Wrestling Alliance. As an announcer on the November 19th edition of NWA Power, Jim made remarks during a singles match between Nick Aldis and Trevor Murdoch that were both offensive and do not meet the high standards of decency and good faith of the National Wrestling Alliance.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

To ensure that such an error can never happen again, we've established new procedures of review for all NWA programming going forward.

We sincerely regret our failure in this regard."

The comments in question were edited out of the most recent episode of NWA Powerrr. The comments triggered quite the response from wrestling fans. TMZ picked up the story and his comments this morning, as well.