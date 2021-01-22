Jinder Mahal Returns at WWE Spectacle Tapings

Yesterday WWE announced a new show called “WWE Spectacle” the show is to focus predominantly on the Indian superstars in the company.

The first episode will debut THIS Tuesday at 9:30AM on the WWE Network.

It is being reported at today’s tapings for the show that former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal made his return.

