John Cena returns to WWE on the June 27 edition of Monday Night RAW

It wins announced tonight during Monday Night RAW that the 16 time world champion John Cena makes his return to WWE on the June 27 edition of Monday Night RAW in Laredo, Texas.

This edition of RAW will also mark 20 years to the date of Cena’s debut.

He made his debut on June 27, 2002 answering an open challenge from the Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle on SmackDown.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!