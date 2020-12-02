John Cena set to Release Two Inspirational Books Next Year

Anyone who follows the former 16 time WWE Champion John Cena on social media knows that Cena likes to post inspirational quotes.

According to Hollywood Reporter Cena will be writing two new books based off his inspirational twitter posts. Here is an expert from the article:

The actor will release two new books of uplifting and motivational quotes, The Hollywood Reporter can exclusively announce.

Cena has penned both a children’s book called, Do Your Best Every Day to Do Your Best Every Day (Random House Books for Young Readers, ages 8-12) and a complementary version for readers of all ages called Be A Work in Progress (Ballantine). Both works will feature illustrations alongside inspirational thoughts and messages that shed light on values such as honesty, self-reflection and hard work.

Messages featured in both books are inspired by and adapted from Cena's Twitter feed, in which he shares heartening and boosting words of affirmations to his followers almost daily such as "Put more into making a change, not an excuse" and "Live grounded. Dream grand. Love gratefully. Never lose hope."

"We all have a lot on our minds, especially now, given the current state of the world. Words of encouragement can help us stay motivated and focused on what’s really important, and I hope that both Do Your Best Every Day to Do Your Best Every Day and Be a Work in Progress will inspire kids and adults to be the best versions of themselves," Cena said in a statement.

The books will not only feature quotes but also pictures to go along with the quotes. The books are set to be released in April 6th, 2021.

