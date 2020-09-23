John Cena Set To Star In Suicide Squad Spinoff Series ‘Peacemaker’

WWE has announced that 16-time World Champion, John Cena is set to star in the Suicide Squad spinoff series, Peacemaker, which is scheduled to debut on August 6, 2021.

Here’s the official announcement:

“The WWE Universe meets the DC Universe as John Cena is set to star in the “Suicide Squad” spin-off series “Peacemaker.” The 16-time World Champion will play the title role for the upcoming HBO Max series.

The show will explore the origins of Peacemaker, who is described as a man “who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The latest edition of “Suicide Squad” is set for the big screen Aug. 6, 2021, as the series will provide the first glimpse of Cena’s Peacemaker persona. Production will begin in early 2021 with “Suicide Squad” and “Guardians of the Galaxy” director Billy Gunn helming the project.

Cena also currently hosts Nickelodeon’s “Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?” and has starred in films such as “Blockers,” “Trainwreck,” “Bumblebee,” “Ferdinand,” and the upcoming ninth installment of the “Fast & Furious” franchise. Cena will also serve as a co-executive producer for the “Peacemaker” series.”

Be sure to stay with WrestlingNewsWorld.com and (@WNWNews) on Twitter for all of your Pro Wrestling news and needs! You can find me on Twitter (@WNWFaria)!

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!