Johnny Gargano is back

Tonight the wrestling world was stunned at the sound of Rebel Hart playing in the Scotiabank Arena. 

Johnny Gargano made his long awaited return to WWE after becoming a father nine months ago. 

Garagno was reunited with his former protégé Mr. MITB Theory. We looked to get a no high five but we got a different ending. 

Garagno will be moving forward on the red brand and it looks like Theory could be his first feud. 

