Jon Moxley Comments On If He Would Ever Return To WWE "If They Called, I'd Listen"

Author:
Publish date:

Jon Moxley did a question and answer session on BleacherReport.com and was asked if he would ever consider returning to WWE. 

“You gotta say never say never, because you don’t want to run back what you said years later because you don’t know what’ll happen. Just the creation of AEW was so vital to the wrestling industry, and that’s part of the reason why I’m so proud to be a part of it. I wouldn’t rule out ever doing business with them again, we had a mutually beneficial relationship for a long time. If they called I would listen, but I highly doubt we would ever be on the same page. I’d be open to an idea. I don’t not like money. I got a kid on the way and gotta put it through college so ya know. I would take a phone call, but I highly doubt anything would materialize.”

