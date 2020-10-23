Kairi Sane Joining WWE Japanese Commentary Team For Hell In A Cell PPV

As announced by J Sports WWE, Kairi Sane will join the Japanese commentary team for the Hell In A Cell PPV, this Sunday on the WWE Network.

The 32-year old former NXT Women’s and WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champion was written off of WWE TV in April of this year, before returning home to Japan where she became an ambassador for the company.

