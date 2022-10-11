Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows made their return to WWE on the 10.10.22 edition of Monday Night RAW

Skip to main content
The WWE Universe was shocked tonight when Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows collectively known as The Good Brothers made their return to WWE. 

Following Rey Mysterio’s victory over Chad Gable of The Alpha Academy he would be attacked by The Judgement Day. 

This would lead to the leader of the group, Finn Bálor calling out AJ Styles giving him one last chance to join the sinister faction. 

It would look like Styles have finally had enough and joined the group only for Styles to have found back up in the form of the returning Gallows and Anderson.The reunited OC would brawl against The Judgement Day with Styles and company standing tall. 

