Karrion Kross is back! Tick Tok Roman

The Bloodline closed this week’s show talking about how they retained their titles at SummerSlam.

This lead to Drew McIntyre to interrupt him only to be attacked by the returning Karrion Kross.

Scarlett would then walk to the ring and leave the hourglass at the feet of The Bloodline.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

What does this mean for Drew? What does this mean for Roman and Clash at the Castle?

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!