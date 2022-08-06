Skip to main content
Karrion Kross is back! Tick Tok Roman

The Bloodline closed this week’s show talking about how they retained their titles at SummerSlam. 

This lead to Drew McIntyre to interrupt him only to be attacked by the returning Karrion Kross. 

Scarlett would then walk to the ring and leave the hourglass at the feet of The Bloodline. 

What does this mean for Drew? What does this mean for Roman and Clash at the Castle?

