Karrion Kross Issues a Warning to Tommaso Ciampa, Adam Cole and Velveteen Dream Set for NXT TakeOver: In Your House and Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher Go to War in a Cage Match - WWE NXT Takeaways (5/27)

Tonight's edition of WWE NXT has just wrapped up and we're only 10 days out from NXT TakeOver: In Your House and the rivalries are heating up.

Let's get into the biggest headlines from tonight's show!

Adam Cole vs Velveteen Dream 2, Set For NXT TakeOver: In Your House

Just 2 weeks ago, Adam Cole defeated Velveteen Dream to keep the longest NXT Championship reign in history intact, but it didn't come without an asterisk as his henchmen of The Undisputed Era were perhaps the main reason Cole was able to retain the title.

Fast forward to tonight, Adam Cole sat down with NXT General Manager, William Regal and agreed to a rematch...only with the stipulation, if he retains his title, Velveteen Dream can never get a shot at the NXT Championship as long as Cole is the champion.

Karrion Kross Issues a Warning to Tommaso Ciampa

Karrion Kross made his long-awaited, sinister debut on NXT TV, several weeks ago when he ambushed Ciampa, backstage. 2 weeks ago, Ciampa came down to the ring after Kross' match and challenged Kross to a match at NXT TakeOver: In Your House...to which Kross accepted. Tonight, Ciampa took care of business against Leon Ruff...during the match, Scarlett made her way down to the ring to scout Ciampa...and after the match, Kross appeared on the big-screen and said NXT TakeOver...will truly be special...tick...tock.

Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher Go to War in a Cage Match

2 weeks ago, Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher were defending the NXT Tag-Team Championships...Thatcher, who was stepping in for Riddle's actual partner, Pete Dunne, who's unable to travel to the United States because of obvious circumstances, turned his back on Riddle and left him to fend for himself against both members of Imperium...who beat Riddle down and took the titles in the process. Last week, Riddle challenged Thatcher to a cage match...not the usual Pro Wrestling Steel Cage match...but an actual cage...no ropes, no turnbuckles, no rules, no pin-falls...just knockouts and submissions...and Kurt Angle was announced as the special guest referee. These 2...WENT AT IT. Busted teeth, busted lips, blood, dives off the top of the cage and all...but it ended when Thatcher choked Riddle unconscious and was announced as the winner. I highly recommend watching this back, if you can. It was fantastic and felt DIFFERENT...and in an era of Professional Wrestling where virtually everything as been done, something genuinely being different...is SO refreshing.

