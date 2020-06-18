Kevin Owens Chose To Miss Recent WWE Raw Taping

Fightful have reported that Kevin Owens was not part of the WWE Raw tapings that took place recently. Owens reportedly informed WWE early on Wednesday that he will not be able to come for the tapings due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation.

They have also reported that there is no backstage heat on The Prizefighter Kevin Owens for his decision to not appear on Monday Night RAW tapings. It is said that Kevin Owens was very respectful in his request to avoid being part of the RAW tapings.

There is no heat on Kevin Owens for opting out of the tapings. Owens apparently expressed his decision to not appear in a respectful manner. The WWE management, however, hopes to have Owens back for the next set of tapings. As of this writing, Kevin Owens' status is unclear, the report further added.

Reports have suggested that the atmosphere in the PC has been chaotic ever since WWE decided that everyone needs to get tested after a Superstar tested coronavirus positive.

With Kevin Owens joining the ranks of Superstars who have refused to come to work due to the ongoing pandemic, will other Superstars follow suit?