Kevin Owens Suffered an Injury at Last Night’s WWE Live Event

This past Sunday at a WWE Live Event in Madison, Wisconsin Kevin Owens took on the former Mr. Money in the Bank Austin Theory and ended up suffering an injury.

It has been confirmed that Owens has suffered a right knee MCL sprain.

This type of injury usually takes up to six weeks to heal.

We at Wrestling News World wish Owens a speedy recovery. 

