Killer Kross Receives Name Change In NXT

Many had wondered if Killer Kross would be able to keep his name in WWE/NXT when he signed his deal. For weeks we have seen vignettes for him and Scarlett however there names had never appeared. Last week after the match between Gargano and Ciampa we saw them in the car and this week we saw him attack Ciampa. This led to WWEShop.com releasing a shirt for the new NXT Superstar and it's worth noting that they appear to be calling him "Karrion Kross". You can see his first T-Shirt design as well as the name below:

