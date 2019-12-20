Breaking: Tick tock... time has run out and the hottest free agent in the sport is looking for a fight.. On February 1 at Philadelphia's historic 2300 Arena Killer Kross will find one at MLW: FIGHTLAND. MLW today announced newly minted free agent Killer Kross will compete at MLW: FIGHTLAND at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia on Saturday February 1. The event will be a MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

