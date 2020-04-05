In an interview today by a French media outlet Kevin Owens spoke about the precautions taken by WWE during the pandemic. He stated that the WWE changed the ropes and ring mat between every match. He also said that they cleaned the arena from top to bottom at the end of every match and took his temperature before and after leaving the arena.



This aligns with what Stephanie McMahon stated in an interview this week with how WWE was taking precautions for taping, including fogging of the building and turning away anyone who had a temperature over 100.4 degrees.