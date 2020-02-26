AEW continues it's signing of free agents and has landed Lance Archer to add to it's roster. As Reported In WNW Premium a few weeks back and now confirmed by AEW Lance Archer has joined All Elite Wrestling. Archer will bring much-needed size to the roster standing at 6'8 and weighing around 260 pounds. The former member of the Suzuki-Gun Faction in NJPW is now Elite.

With Revolution this weekend and an already stacked card this week on Dynamite you have to wonder if this announcement was made to help with anticipation of a potential debut.