Lars Sullivan Has Been Released From WWE

Lars Sullivan Has Been Released From WWE

Author:
Publish date:

It’s been reported that WWE has released current Smackdown superstar Lars Sullivan last month. 

Sullivan made his return to the company on the October 9th, 2020 edition of Friday Night Smackdown attacking The Miz, Riddle, and Jeff Hardy. He then made other appearances in backstage interviews and vignettes in late October and early November but nothing came of them.

Lars Sullivan’s last match came on the October 23rd edition of Friday Night Smackdown where he defeated Chad Gable.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

3474759B-926C-43E4-A295-00EDFF035D8B
WWE News

Lars Sullivan Released From WWE

43B47DD7-DA59-41D7-B611-A73596ADC562
WWE News

WWE Monday Night RAW Viewership and Ratings 2.1.21

royal rumble
WWE

Meg's Rumble 5 (1-31-2021)

EtMMRMfXAAMHO38
WWE Raw

WWE Monday Night RAW Recap (2/1/21)

99F5985E-8538-43FA-870B-37CA2E08DBF1
LIVE Coverage

WWE Monday Night Raw LIVE coverage and commentary w/ Kevin C. Sullivan (02.01.21)

5E57FC8F-D312-4E15-ABDB-2501E36A1522
WWE

WNW Retro Review First Watch: RAW 10.30.95

r686467_1200x675_16-9
WWE News

6 Possible Challengers to Face Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship

EBFF9E8A-5717-44CC-B55C-536178FED743
WWE Raw

WWE Monday Night RAW Preview: Royal Rumble Fallout 2.1.21