Lars Sullivan Released From WWE

It’s been reported that WWE has released current Smackdown superstar Lars Sullivan last month.

Sullivan made his return to the company on the October 9th, 2020 edition of Friday Night Smackdown attacking The Miz, Riddle, and Jeff Hardy. He then made other appearances in backstage interviews and vignettes in late October and early November but nothing came of them.

Lars Sullivan’s last match came on the October 23rd edition of Friday Night Smackdown where he defeated Chad Gable.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!