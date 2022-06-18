Last Man Standing Match announced for the main event of SummerSlam

Tonight during Friday Night SmackDown Roman Reigns made his return and successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Riddle.

After the match Roman said that there was no one left and out came a returning Brock Lensar. Lensar GOAT’d Reigns into an F5 and sent the entire Bloodline to Suplex City.

After SmackDown went off the air it was announced that Reigns will defend the title against Lesnar on Saturday July 30 in Nashville, Tennessee at Summerslam in a Last Man Standing Match.

