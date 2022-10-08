Legado Del Fantasma Has Arrived on SmackDown with a Familiar Face

Tonight on the season premiere of Friday Night SmackDown Hit Row looked to make their way to the ring when they were attack by three men in Lucha masks.

These men turned out to be none other than Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde aka Legado Del Fantasma. While this was a big shock the other shocker was the fact that Zelina Vega has now joined the stable when she attacked B Fab.

Legado Del Fantasma have arrived on SmackDown and look to reignite their rivalry from NXT.