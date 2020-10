It was announced earlier today by the former RAW Ring announcer herself that Lilian Garcia will be bringing her podcast "Chasing Glory" to the WWE Network on October 26th as part of WWE bringing many podcasts as of late to the network.

Here is the official tweet from Lilian herself:

