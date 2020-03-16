Live Coverage Of Raw 3:16 (Preview, Live Coverage & Results)

Monday Night Raw will take place in the Performance Center following Smackdown to the empty arena due to the Coronavirus. Vince McMahon seems unwavering in his want and desire to continue to entertain his fans and make good on his contractual agreements to networks. While WWE.com hasn't released an official preview yet for the show we do know the following big name Superstars will be in attendance.



- Stone Cold Steve Austin to celebrate 3:16 day.

- The Undertaker to potentially answer the challenge laid by A.J. Styles

- Edge to continue the build with Randy Orton in their feud.



