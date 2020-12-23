***Live Spoilers*** Of Smackdown Christmas Night 2020

Author:
Updated:
Original:

Smackdown Live is taped tonight 12/22/20 for this Friday Christmas Day. The following article WILL contain spoilers and if you do not want to be spoiled please do not go further. 

spoiler-alert-rubber-stamp-vector-14806568

Roman Reigns vs Kevin Owens – Universal Title Cage Match

This match as said to be a very long match with Roman Reigns picking up the win. Roman Reigns slammed the cage door on Kevin Owens’ face and Jey Uso apparently handcuffed Owens to the cage.

Winner: Roman Reigns

Tag Match

Charlotte/Asuka vs. Bianca/Banks vs. Baymella

Apparently during Sasha's entrance her title fell off of her. This was said to be a very good match with Banks pinning Bayley and Charlotte pinning Bianca.

Winners: Charlotte/Asuka

The Street Profits presented Sami Zayn with a new t-shirt.

IC title
Uso

Daniel Bryan vs. Jey Uso

Before the match began Jey Uso attacked Daniel Bryan. This match was also said to be a very long match with lots of good wrestling. 

Winner: Daniel Bryan

Zayn

Sami Zayn vs. Big E -- Main Event

Big E gets the win over Sami Zayn to closeout Smackdown on Christmas as the new IC Champion. 

Winner & New Champion- Big E

Related Articles

download
WWE News

***Live Spoilers*** Of Smackdown Christmas Night 2020

Evening 12.22 (1)
WWE News

Evening News 12.22.20 | Drew Pranked Vince | WWE Stone Cold Trademark | Stratusfaction in NXT | IMPACT Wrestling on XUMO & More

Update-WWE-rating-of-RAW-night-no.-1404
WWE News

WWE Monday Night RAW Viewership and Ratings (12/21/20)

download (9).jfif
AEW News

The Young Bucks on AEW/NXT Ratings War, Biggest criticism, Will they ever break up? | The Chris Van Vliet Show

Lunchtime 12.22
WWE News

Lunchtime News 12.22.20 | Ricochet Frustrated | Korderas Not High on Riddle & Hardy | Bennett on WWE Creative Run | Who Styles wants at WrestleMania 37 & KENTA v. Juice

AM News 12.22 (1)
AEW News

Morning News 12.22.20 | Legends Night | AEW Elevation, New Show? | Slammys Presenters | Magnum T.A. on Tessa | Ramsay on Peyton

Ep3s26aXcAM0x5C
WWE NXT

WWE NXT Preview 12/23/20

Epz_M3-W8AEwH8L
WWE Raw

WWE Monday Night RAW Recap (12/21/20)