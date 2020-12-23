***Live Spoilers*** Of Smackdown Christmas Night 2020
Smackdown Live is taped tonight 12/22/20 for this Friday Christmas Day. The following article WILL contain spoilers and if you do not want to be spoiled please do not go further.
Roman Reigns vs Kevin Owens – Universal Title Cage Match
This match as said to be a very long match with Roman Reigns picking up the win. Roman Reigns slammed the cage door on Kevin Owens’ face and Jey Uso apparently handcuffed Owens to the cage.
Winner: Roman Reigns
Charlotte/Asuka vs. Bianca/Banks vs. Baymella
Apparently during Sasha's entrance her title fell off of her. This was said to be a very good match with Banks pinning Bayley and Charlotte pinning Bianca.
Winners: Charlotte/Asuka
The Street Profits presented Sami Zayn with a new t-shirt.
Daniel Bryan vs. Jey Uso
Before the match began Jey Uso attacked Daniel Bryan. This match was also said to be a very long match with lots of good wrestling.
Winner: Daniel Bryan
Sami Zayn vs. Big E -- Main Event
Big E gets the win over Sami Zayn to closeout Smackdown on Christmas as the new IC Champion.
Winner & New Champion- Big E