Local Ads In Baltimore Advertising Roman Reigns vs Drew McIntyre For The Universal Championship

Last night during Friday Night SmackDown a local ad in Baltimore, Maryland advertised a HUGE Universal Championship match for night one of the 2021 WWE Draft.

That match that was advertised was Roman Reigns defending his Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre on the October 1st edition of SmackDown. This match could either take place on the show or could be the main event dark match for the live audience in attendance.

