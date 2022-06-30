Skip to main content
Logan Paul signs multi year deal with WWE

This past Monday on RAW it looked like the start of the build towards Logan Paul vs The Miz at SummerSlam. The Miz was interview about Paul’s tweet of him back in a wrestling ring.

The Miz would go on to say that there is nothing to that and if he comes back they are fine and will go for tag team gold. 

Today it was just announced that the social media influencer has signed a contract with WWE. The Interim CEO of WWE Stephanie McMahon and Triple H were at attendance for this monumental occasion. 

According to Ariel Helwani Paul signed a multi year deal with an undisclosed amount of Premium Live Events between 2022 and 2023. It should also be noted that the deal was signed yesterday. 

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World as more information unfolds. 

