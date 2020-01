As reported by Luchablog on Twitter, Lucha Libre wrestling legend LA Parka passed away at 56 years of age. LA Parka was one of the biggest recent Mexican wrestling stars. (This is not the same LA Parka that wrestled in WCW and became LA Park)

LA Parka was considered the symbol of AAA, the biggest wrestling company in Mexico.

The Wrestling News World family sends our condolences to the friends, family, and fans of this absolute wrestling legend.